Around the Web Caught on camera: Thieves hold garment store owner at gunpoint and rob his shop in Baghpat, UP The thieves ran away with cash and other valuables. Scroll Staff An hour ago CCTV visual of armed robbery at a garment store in UP's Baghpat. One of the owners can be seen pinned on ground at gun point. The assailants decamped with cash and other valuables. Inputs by @parasindiatv pic.twitter.com/cMkRodGEep— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 29, 2022 #baghpatpoliceथाना छपरौली क्षेत्र में आज लगभग रात्रि 9:30 बजे एक दुकान के अंदर चद्दर लेने के बहाने 3 लड़कों द्वारा लगभग ₹25000 की लूट की गई। इस संबंध में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है। घटना के संबंध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक महोदय द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/Jv93RMxgtF— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) September 28, 2022 Robbery Uttar Pradesh