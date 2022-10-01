Viral Video Watch: Passengers join airline staff to dance the garba at Bengaluru and Ahmedabad airports Navratri celebrations in unexpected places. Scroll Staff An hour ago Aye! Adding a cutu video too. Such good sync ✨🥹 pic.twitter.com/2D0jtF9qQR— Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022 I so wish I was at the @ahmairport dancing with these lovely people ! What a spirit … this is #Navratri my #India love it! #Dandiya #navratri2022 #ahmedabad #gujarat @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/nFK1pRy0lp— Kiren Srivastav (@kirensrivastav) September 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Festivals Navratri Bengaluru Ahmedabad Dance