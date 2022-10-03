Viral Video Watch: Singer Joan Baez reposts her Farsi version of ‘We Shall Overcome’ amidst Iran protests She performed the song in a mixture of Farsi and English back in 2009. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 02:10 pm "We Shall Overcome" (with some lyrics in Farsi) for the unbelievably courageous women - and men - who are undaunted in spirit, song, and action, creating a new Iran. (video originally recorded in 2009) pic.twitter.com/xq3kinGHKx— Joan Baez (@joancbaez) September 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music Iran Protest