Viral Video Watch: This man has set a record for smashing 42 coconuts perched on people's heads in one minute KV Saidalavi from Karnataka used a nunchaku to break the world record. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago New record: Most coconuts on heads smashed with a nunchaku in one minute - 42 by KV Saidalavi (India) 🥥He starts slow, but once he gets going there is no stopping 💪 pic.twitter.com/IRmlLtxLPl— #GWR2023 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 1, 2022