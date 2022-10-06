Around the Web Watch: Environmental activists interrupt UK PM Liz Truss's speech at Tory conference in Britain The eco-activists from Greenpeace were removed from the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham after disrupting Truss’s first speech as party leader. Scroll Staff 14 hours ago Greenpeace protesters interrupt Liz Truss' first Conservative Party conference speech as UK prime minister and are removed by security https://t.co/etmJsRrRwU pic.twitter.com/ICY302jpmi— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK environment