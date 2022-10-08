Around the Web Watch: Two men daringly rescue a pair of young men from drowning in an Uttarakhand river A swimmer belonging to the Uttarakhand Police force and a local man saved the day. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago श्री माँ पूर्णागिरी के दर्शन करने आये एटा, उत्तर प्रदेश निवासी 02 युवक शारदा घाट, टनकपुर में नदी में स्नान करते समय बहने लगे। #UttarakhandPolice तैराक रविंदर पहलवान तथा स्थानीय युवक सूरज ने नदी में छलांग लगाकर दोनों को सकुशल बचा लिया। #UKPoliceHaiSaath @ANINewsUP pic.twitter.com/FNId1ShfBC— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) October 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand rescue