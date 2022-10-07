Around the Web Watch: Ten-year-old puts in stunning mallakhamb gymnastics performance at the National Games Shauryajit from Gujarat demonstrated extraordinary skills in this traditional Indian sport. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Chhota Packet Bada Dhamaka🤯10 year old Shauryajit from #Gujarat is the youngest #Mallakhamb player in the #NationalGames2022 👌🤩#36thNationalGames is a powerhouse of talent . Just look at him Go!!! 🤩 Keep up the momentum Champ👍 pic.twitter.com/2y6BpACcnv— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sports children