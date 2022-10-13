Around the Web Watch: That moment when a wheel fell off a cargo plane during take-off Black smoke was emitted before the wheel came off the aircraft in an airport in Taranto, Italy. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago One of the MLG wheels of a Boeing Dreamlifter—a modified 747 used to transport components for the 787—fell off shortly after take off this morning in Taranto, Italy. The flight is en route to Boeing’s production facility in Charleston. Live tracking: https://t.co/QpORCsXV4l https://t.co/MZE4hKXf4n— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 11, 2022 #5Y4231 on the ground safely in Charleston. https://t.co/QpORCsXV4l pic.twitter.com/q7w9yEH1Zp— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Italy plane