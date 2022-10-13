Around the Web Watch: Roads were submerged and vehicles were swept away as several parts of Hyderabad were flooded The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall for the next two days over parts of Telangana. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago One person washed away along with his two wheeler in Borabanda, rescued by locals. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/YtSOgSKE5U— Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) October 12, 2022 One more person washed away. #HyderabadRains #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/IjSRTYVhmf— Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) October 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Rain Flood