Around the Web Watch: The moment when a mother leopard was reunited with her lost cub in Mumbai's film city The one-month-old cub was found wandering on the premises two days earlier. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A leopard cub aged about 1 month was found in Filmcity on 10/10/2022 at about 7 in morning.The Rescue team of SGNP successfully reunited the cub this morning with the help of Mumbaikars for SGNP, security staff of Filmcity, forest staff of Mumbai and Tulshi. pic.twitter.com/Jj5kdE9gnV— SGNP Rescue team (@SGNPRescue) October 12, 2022 A four week old Leopard cub was found at Film City on Monday morning. The cub was handed over to SGNP. Medical examination of the cub was done and the process to reunite it with its mother is underway. @MahaForest @mid_day @nikit_surve @gallopingeye @LotSatish @athaniya_vasim pic.twitter.com/mWus5HnlZc— Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) October 11, 2022