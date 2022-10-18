Viral Video Watch: Patient remains conscious and plays the saxophone during brain surgery to remove tumour The 35-year-old musician played the instrument so that the doctors could map different functions of the brain as they operated. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Nothing to see here — just a man playing the saxophone while having a brain tumour removed.🎷🧠The surgery, which took place at @PaideiaHospital in Rome, lasted 9 hours and involved a team of 9 doctors and nurses.Doctors said the operation was entirely successful. pic.twitter.com/Pk7pVfJtk9— Euronews Next (@euronewsnext) October 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. surgery music