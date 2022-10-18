While the Russians, empowered by Khamenei and IRGC terrorists in Iran that supply Shahed-136 drones to Russia to attack Odesa, Bakhmut, Mykolaiv, Ukraine, a Russian military aircraft crashed into a residential block in #Yeysk.😳 #Russia #Ukraine #Iran #IranRevolution #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/sgyNt2N2li — Herry Napitupulu (@HerryNapit) October 17, 2022

The 🇷🇺 AF SU-34 that crashed into a residential building in #YEYSK pic.twitter.com/GGIs7vOemV — Dr_Mikey🇺🇸 💙💛 NAFO ( NATO) (@DrMikey13) October 17, 2022

A video with the pilot of the crashed Su-34 in #Yeysk



The pilot was conscious after the crash, but he could not get up and take off his parachute.



The pilot's conversation with eyewitnesses:



- Everything is fine?

- Yes

- It was shot down, right?

- No

- Let me help you. pic.twitter.com/uSSh2uq9A0 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 17, 2022

A Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, October 17.

The crash caused a major fire that has reportedly left at least 13 people dead, Reuters cited Russian news agency Interfax.

Pictures and photographs circulating on social media platforms showed sparks flying out of the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter bomber as it nosedived into the nine-storey apartment building.

According to a BBC report, Russia’s defence ministry said the plane, was on a training flight when one of its engines caught fire. Both the pilots of the aircraft ejected before the crash, the ministry added.