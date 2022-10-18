Watch: The moment a military plane crashed into a residential building in Yeysk in southern Russia
A massive fire engulfed an apartment complex in Yeysk, killing at least 13 people according to media reports.
A Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, October 17.
The crash caused a major fire that has reportedly left at least 13 people dead, Reuters cited Russian news agency Interfax.
Pictures and photographs circulating on social media platforms showed sparks flying out of the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter bomber as it nosedived into the nine-storey apartment building.
According to a BBC report, Russia’s defence ministry said the plane, was on a training flight when one of its engines caught fire. Both the pilots of the aircraft ejected before the crash, the ministry added.