Caught on camera: Man assaults traffic policeman, tears his uniform, in full view of people The man allegedly hit two motorcycles with the SUV he was driving, injuring three people on National Highway 44 in Ambala, Haryana. Scroll Staff An hour ago Bhatinda resident Lavish Batra booked for assaulting & tearing uniform of ESI Ashok Kumar of @AmbalaPolice @police_haryana, after road accident, in which his speeding XUV 500 allegedly hit two Patiala motorcycles on NH 44 in Ambala, injuring three persons.@TOIChandigarh pic.twitter.com/WHZxyHs48G— Jaskaran Singh (@JKSinghCH) October 17, 2022 police haryana crime