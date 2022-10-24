Around the Web Watch: RPF constable saves woman from going under moving train’s wheels after she fell Caught on camera in Muzaffarpur railway station, Bihar. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sensing the impending danger, Alert on duty #RPF staff saved a lady passenger from coming under the wheels of a moving train at Muzaffarpur railway station.It is advisable not to board/alight a moving train#MissionJeewanRaksha @RailMinIndia @rpfecr pic.twitter.com/g7EzXcM1Fv— RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) October 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. accident train