Viral Video Watch: When songs from Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ inspired journalists on air From meteorologists to sports commentators, TV presenters tried to refer to as many tracks from her tenth studio album in their reports. Scroll Staff An hour ago she did it again, my biggest idol pic.twitter.com/Ej7kF62afM— klara (@zarastaylor) October 24, 2022 I referenced every track on Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' during our morning Sports broadcast pic.twitter.com/Zp4Idc73Xm— Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) October 21, 2022 I only know one meteorologist who can fit the entire 13 song track list of #TSmidnighTS into their forecast.😏 🙋🏽♂️@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/MjbpqZXDWD— Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) October 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music TV