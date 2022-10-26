Around the Web Watch: ATM dispenses fake Rs 200 notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ printed on them The ATM is located in the Amethi district of the state. Scroll Staff An hour ago ATM ने निकला 'चूरन वाला नोट', दो-दो सौ रुपए के नकली नोट निकले यूपी के अमेठी जिला में कई ग्राहकों को नकली नोट मिलने से हड़कंप pic.twitter.com/iMwZsZ5JdG— आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) October 25, 2022 ATM ने निकला 'चूरन वाला नोट'I दो-दो सौ रुपए के नकली नोट निकलेI कई ग्राहकों को नकली नोट मिलने से हड़कंपI pic.twitter.com/H8h1uvOy3L— News18 Uttar Pradesh (@News18UP) October 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh crime money