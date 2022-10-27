Around the Web Watch: WHO delegates stretch and dance during meeting to BTS’s ‘Permission to Dance’ Caught on camera at a meeting in Manila, Philippines. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says - we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what - be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy! pic.twitter.com/9YO2PS6glR— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. exercise health dance