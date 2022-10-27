Around the Web Watch: Breathtaking views from the Neral-Matheran mini train as Indian Railways resumes the service The 20 km-line in Maharashtra was shut after damage during the monsoon in August 2019. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago First Day. Neral-Matheran 21-km full journey train ride. Matheran Hill Light Railway #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Fide65TVJP— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 23, 2022 Matheran is a quaint hill station about 100km from Mumbai. The most beautiful way to reach there is via Neral-Matheran toy train that meanders through hill forests of Western Ghats. pic.twitter.com/CYpO0KDsVV— Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) October 25, 2022 Visual delight for passengers! Meandering through the stunning landscapes of Western Ghats, the Neral-Matheran Toy Train has resumed services with the addition of Vistadome Coach for the passengers to experience the grandeur of travelling. pic.twitter.com/aCqDht1FZF— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022 A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature!Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section. pic.twitter.com/irpeQR1Zuw— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. train Maharashtra