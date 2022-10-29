Around the Web ‘To inspire all the women’: Transgender businesswoman after buying Miss Universe pageant Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of the Thailand-based JKN Global Group, bought the global beauty pageant organisation for $20 million. Scroll Staff An hour ago Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Group, is the first woman owner of the Miss Universe Organization. pic.twitter.com/zcN6aGR7A6— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) October 28, 2022 Tycoon and celebrity Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip is the new owner of Miss Universe. The Thai trans woman wants to use the pageant to inspire women. pic.twitter.com/xeqPhduhmW— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) October 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Thailand transgender