Around the Web

'Just basic courtesy and civility works': Barack Obama tells heckler who interrupted his speech

'We've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking. You'll have a chance to talk sometime later.'

Scroll Staff

An hour ago

Obama to heckler on American democracy and civility: "it's not how we do things." People have forgotten how to behave. pic.twitter.com/bpJzNsnbNS— Sean 🏴☠️ FBR 🏳️🌈 ♀️🌊🗳 (@egheitasean) October 30, 2022

Play

Full video