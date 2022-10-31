Around the Web Watch: Scenes from Chhath celebrations in the US, from making sweets to cultural performances From New Jersey to Texas, Indians living in the US got together to celebrate the festival offer obeisance to the sun god. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago #WATCH | A large number of devotees from several locations across The United States including New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts offer 'Arag' to God Sun on the occasion of #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/5pw05jqDpT— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022 "Pura America ko hila dijye! Bolo Chhath maiya Ki Jai!!"#ChhathPuja2022 celebrations at Algonkian Regional Park along the Potomac river in Virginia, USA ! #BiharFoundationChhath #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/tjty6xUlG7— Bihar Foundation (@biharfoundation) October 31, 2022 Traditional #Chhath songs are indispensable part of the 4-day mahaparv. Community members gather to celebrate #ChhathPuja2022 in Connecticut, US.#BiharFoundationChhath #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/VoFqush4WP— Bihar Foundation (@biharfoundation) October 31, 2022 Members of the Bihari diaspora preparing "Thekua", Chhath's special prasad, during #ChhathPuja at Newington, Connecticut, USA.#BiharFoundationChhath #chhathpuja2022 #छठ pic.twitter.com/9wUg0Tan3l— Bihar Foundation (@biharfoundation) October 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US religion