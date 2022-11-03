Around the Web Watch: Pigs lick used plates and utensils in government-run canteen for the poor in Rajasthan Caught on camera at Bharatpur. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Rajasthan News - BJP State President Satish Poonia tweets video of pigs licking utensils of Govt’s Indira Rasoi scheme. pic.twitter.com/IGS1EueVQr— News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) November 2, 2022 Rajasthan | Pigs seen licking soiled utensils lying outside food centre in Bharatpur run under state govt's 'Indira Rasoi Yojana', organisers contract rescindedWe found irregularities & organisation's contract was cancelled. Teams formed to probe matter: Municipality official pic.twitter.com/NxgBt5F6SA— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan animals