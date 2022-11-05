Around the Web Watch: Massive fire engulfs several shops in Mumbai’s Fashion Street, no injuries reported More than 20 shops were reported to have been affected. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mumbai: Fire breaks out in shops near Fashion Street, no injuries reported..@MaharashtraBan2 @mumbaimatterz @ilyasilukhan @SureshKhatkale pic.twitter.com/u5N0g93YKd— Purva Shinde (@PurvaShinde1805) November 5, 2022 #Mumbai #Fire in shops of Fashion street. No report of injuries and casualty.More details waited @mybmc @TV9Bharatvarsh @TV9Marathi pic.twitter.com/JKpN51U7EG— Mayuresh Ganapatye (@mayuganapatye) November 5, 2022 Fire at Fashion Street..Mumbai.... pic.twitter.com/tlm4Y3euiu— Anil_Jacob_IV🇮🇳 (@follow_amj) November 5, 2022 Extremely scary visuals coming from Mumbai Fashion Street. What caused the fire you think?#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fxzYQjDody— SiddhiDhatri (@SiddhiDhatri7) November 5, 2022 Fire at Fashion street now, seen from the hospital #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Z663CJXRnK— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) November 5, 2022 A fire has broken out at Fashion Street, South Mumbai. @mybmc Fire Brigade is at the spot. The road is temporarily closed for traffic till the situation is brought to order.#MumbaiUpdates— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Mumbai