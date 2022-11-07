Around the Web Watch: Villagers move an entire house to higher ground to avoid flash floods in the Philippines Tropical storm Nalgae brought extreme weather conditions to batter the Philippines. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago “They knew how dangerous it was, but we care for each other here.” - These hero villagers picked up and moved neighbour’s house to avoid flash flooding in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/5EAo4DkUsg— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. flood Rain Philippines