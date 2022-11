Wow!



Dolly Parton performing Jolene at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with:



P!nk



Zac Brown Band



Duran Duran



Judas Priest



Sheryl Crow



Annie Lennox



Pat Benatar



and my absolute favorite @brandicarlile pic.twitter.com/1AlPluEQ0v — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) November 7, 2022

Listen to her acceptance speech after being inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of fame, here: