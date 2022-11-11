Around the Web Caught on camera: Angry customers attack restaurant employee after order was delayed The incident took place at a restaurant in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, UP. The police later arrested the three assaulters. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: The staff of a private restaurant in Ansal mall was thrashed for a delay in their order. All three accused, residents of Dadri were arrested & were sent to jail: ADCP Vishal Pandey (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Uxn6igGQUQ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. uttar pradesh crime