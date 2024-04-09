-
1
An Allahabad HC judge is using morality norms to deny protection to live-in couples
2
Centre directs YouTube to take down ‘National Dastak’ from its platform
3
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP joins Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Lok Sabha polls
4
After seeing Mysore art in a gallery, one man has spent his whole life collecting and conserving it
5
How do you get citizens to change their behaviour? Lesson’s from France’s ‘zero-waste’ push
6
High funding but poor results: Bangladesh struggles with Bengal tiger conservation
7
Nirmala Sitharaman accepts delay in releasing drought relief for Karnataka
8
A brief history of Patanjali’s dangerous claims
9
Why property and private vehicles should be taxed higher in India for equitable urban development
10
Pune: Muslim student assaulted and accused of ‘love jihad’ on university campus