Viral Video ‘It’s the best Twitter’s ever been’: Trevor Noah jokes as verified impersonators create chaos on app ‘Maybe all of this verified real-fake people is part of Elon’s plan,’ the TV show host joked after Twitter’s new paid verification system was rolled out. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago "I'm gonna be blunt here: Elon Musk is running Twitter into the ground...and it's the best Twitter's ever been." @trevornoah pic.twitter.com/COQ3V0q06b— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twitter comedy