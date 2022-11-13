Eco India Eco India: How can construction waste come handy when building sustainably? India generates 150 million tonnes of construction and demolition waste annually of which only 1% gets recycled. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script & Field Producer: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Amit Garg (Metro Media Works) |Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Richard Kujur | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india construction waste