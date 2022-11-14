Around the Web Watch: Denied Delhi municipality election ticket, AAP councillor climbs electricity tower in protest Haseeb-ul-Hasan made sure everyone got to know of this protest. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Dramatic visuals of AAP councillor climbing on tower afer he was refused ticket to contest MCD elections. Hasib ul Hassan, says AAP has refused to give him the ticket and also seized his documents so that he could not contest independently. @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/1PgL0gygAL— Alok Arjun Singh (@AlokReporter) November 13, 2022 Delhi | Former AAP Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbs a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station allegedly unhappy over not being given ticket for upcoming MCD poll. Locals, Police and fire brigade are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/e5y7ZxRfeI— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. AAP Delhi Politics