Viral Video Watch: Cat with a broken paw find its way into a public hospital in eastern Turkey The cat is now receiving proper treatment at the hospital in Bitlis, Tatvan district. Scroll Staff 9 hours ago A cat with a broken paw came to the emergency room of a hospital in Bitlis, Turkey, to be treated on its own.Doctors examined the cat, diagnosed him with a broken hind paw and treated him. The patient bravely endured the bandage. pic.twitter.com/fPEXKDmQ37— Mikhail Kulakov (@mikkulakov) November 19, 2022