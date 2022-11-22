Viral Video Watch: Ecuador fans chant ‘We want beer’ during alcohol-free Fifa World Cup opener match in Qatar Fans chanted ‘Queremos cerveza’ during the match between Ecuador and Qatar in response to FIFA’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol in stadiums. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “WE WANT BEER” 🍻 Ecuadorian fans chant "Queremos cerveza", which translates to "We want beer" in Spanish.Ecuador defeated Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/1WoqYjOFWV— OutKick (@Outkick) November 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports Football world cup