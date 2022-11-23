#TRS Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy was seen holding the collar of a person as he was angry that after he was invited late for schools inauguration but before he arrived ZP Chairman inaugurated the school by cutting ribbon pic.twitter.com/U3AQewK5uI — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) November 23, 2022

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has been caught on camera abusing and assaulting a government official (video above).

According to Times Now, the incident took place when the TRS leader was telling the Zilla Parishad chairperson of his unhappiness at a new school building in the district being inaugurated before his arrival. The MLA grabbed the collar of an official and slapped him.

Reddy said he got angry when the official said, “It does not matter who inaugurates the school.”

The man assaulted by the MLA was identified as Venkat Reddy, Nagarkurnool BC Welfare Gurukul School principal, who is also a regional co-ordinator for government Gurukula schools in the state, according to New Indian Express.

The school principal and regional co-ordinator had invited both the MLA as well as Zilla Parishad chairperson to the inauguration. However, since the MLA arrived late, the event started without his presence. By the time the MLA reached the venue, the new building was already inaugurated by Zilla Parishad chairperson, the report added.