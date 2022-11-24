Viral Video Watch: German Consulate Bengaluru officials play cricket inside office, German Consul posts video ‘Happy to report that the consulate is still intact,’ Achim Burkart, the German Consul for Karnataka and Kerala joked about the cricket lessons. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago During lunch break my Indian colleagues try to teach my German colleagues how to play #cricket Happy to report that the consulate is still intact 😅🙈 pic.twitter.com/6HmqWBjrAm— Achim Burkart (@GermanCG_BLR) November 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. German consulate Bengaluru cricket