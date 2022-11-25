Viral Video Caught on camera: Elephant looking for food rummages through army truck in Assam Seen near a truck parked in the Narengi Military Station in Guwahati. Scroll Staff An hour ago About last night...Sneaky elephant searching an army truck for food — the Narengi herd is part of the military family here. Risky, but they’ve also been living together harmoniously. pic.twitter.com/xbVvRUloSV— Karishma Hasnat (@karishmahasnat) November 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. elephant assam