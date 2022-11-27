Around the Web Watch: G20 countries ambassadors blow on conch shells to welcome India’s year of presidency Seen at a gathering in the Andamans. Scroll Staff An hour ago Embarking on our G20 Presidency with the auspicious “Shankhnaad”. Blowing the Conch Shell with Ambassadors & Heads of Missions of G20 countries at the Swaraj Dweep in the Andamans. pic.twitter.com/jJsPDgkeui— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) November 27, 2022 And an unforgettable visit to the Cellular Jail at Port Blair that vividly captures the sacrifices made in our freedom struggle. A fitting tribute to our freedom fighters as we embark on our G20 journey. pic.twitter.com/SufSRaGJFU— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. india world