Crowd of at least 100 making its way to Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sunday night, chanting, “We want universal values,” “We want freedom, equality, democracy, rule of law,” “We don’t want dictatorship,” “We don’t want personality cult.” pic.twitter.com/JSW7OHMIAG — Simina Mistreanu (@SiminaMistreanu) November 27, 2022

Widespread protests and demonstrations against China’s harsh lockdown measures in response to rising Covid-19 cases have erupted in cities and university campuses across China. Although the crackdown on protestors, including those on foreign journalists covering the protests marches, has also intensified, this has not thwarted those coming out on the streets against the measures that are part of China’s zero-Covid policy.

On Friday, 24 November, a fire broke out in an apartment building in Urumqi, in the west Xinjiang region of China – where a lockdown was in place – killing 10 people, including a child. Rumours swirled that the fire brigade could not reach the building in time because of barriers installed on the streets to prevent people from moving about during the lockdown.

This triggered a wave of civil disobedience movement from Nanjing to Shanghai, from Xi’an to Beijing, from Wuhan to Guangzhou, and beyond. The incident acted as a catalyst to trigger protests from people frustrated from being locked in their homes for several months, with no relaxation of rules, and regular Covid testing.

Although the Chinese usually refrain from criticising the ruling party and its leaders in public for fear of reprisals, the recent protests have been different. Despite police presence, demonstrators were heard shouting slogans against the ruling Communist Party and President Xi Jinping.

The police have been closing streets to non-local traffic, putting up barricades, and making arrests. However, this has not deterred the protesting crowds from hitting the streets repeatedly.

Seemingly spontaneous protest converging again at Urumqi Road in Shanghai, despite heavy police presence. People are shouting “let them go 放人!” 😮 Apparently in reference to those arrested at previous protests. pic.twitter.com/JjOvtcqFnr — Emily Feng 冯哲芸 (@EmilyZFeng) November 27, 2022

VIDEO: Police patrols, workers install barricades in Shanghai after protests.



Images show aftermath of protests against China's zero Covid policy in Shanghai, where police cars line the streets and workers erect walls on the pavement of Wulumuqi street where protests broke out pic.twitter.com/w4Evh9fC3X — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 28, 2022

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Video footage shows police in Shanghai carrying away a protester who was holding up a blank whiteboard in protest over China's stringent COVID restrictions https://t.co/5Cch4K1PVq pic.twitter.com/kIUw18eS1v — Reuters (@Reuters) November 27, 2022

Chengdu Candle vigil turns into a gathering of chanting slogans again. Ppl shouted “ freedom of press, freedom of expression”. I have to say it’s amazing to hear these slogans so loudly& earnestly shouted out by Chinese ppl without fear. Unknown why gov could allow this. To watch pic.twitter.com/GVtC45gvv1 — Vivian Wu (@vivianwubeijing) November 27, 2022

Chinese police also detained a BBC journalist covering a protest in Shanghai on Sunday. Videos captured the moment when journalist Ed Lawrence was handcuffed and taken away from the protest site for filming the agitation. “He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist,” the British broadcaster said in a statement. He was, however, released later.

Police in Shanghai arresting BBC journalist @EP_Lawrence . Pro tip: Dragging accredited journalists off for doing their job is always a bad look. https://t.co/9uvRQCxxKz — John Ruwitch (@jruwitch) November 27, 2022

As the country is seeing its worst outbreak in three years, there has also been a surge in clashes between residents and task forces that are responsible for locally managing the epidemic situation. Videos shows protest from Wuhan, with residents tearing down barricades urging the authorities to end lockdown.

BREAKING: In Wuhan the anti-lockdown protesters are tearing down barricades shouting “It started in Wuhan and it ends in Wuhan!” pic.twitter.com/3aM1Iwy7h9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2022