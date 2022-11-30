Around the Web Watch: Nicole Kidman surprises Hugh Jackman with huge donation for charity during his Broadway show Kidman bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman after a performance of his musical, ‘The Music Man’. The money will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights. Scroll Staff 9 hours ago The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support! @MusicManBway @NicholastheWard @BCEFA pic.twitter.com/ZMUsgdIqAU— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 27, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Cares (@bcefa) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. charity Hollywood