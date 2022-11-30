Play

While many training and workshops are held in corporate offices to educate and sensitise employees about workplace sexual harassment, there’s hardly much available for the unorganised sector, especially for unskilled labourers. To bridge this gap, The Prajnya Trust has come up with easy-to-understand advisory videos to educate workers about their rights.

In a series of videos for domestic workers, street vendors and farm workers, the organisation is creating awareness about gender-based violence. “You must be treated with respect, no one can use derogatory names or tell jokes or sing songs with sexual undertones,” the video says. “No one can threaten to fire you if you do not agree to their offensive demands or protest against any unwelcome behaviour. You have the right to a safe environment at work.”

The public service advisories are available in Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

