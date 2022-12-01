Paid last respects to "Laxmi" Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple's Spiritual Elephant in #Puducherry.

Recalled her blessings during my visits to the temple.



புதுச்சேரி,அருள்மிகு ஸ்ரீமணக்குள விநாயகர் திருக்கோயில் யானை லட்சுமியின் பூத உடலுக்கு மலர்தூவி அஞ்சலி செலுத்தினேன். pic.twitter.com/XFIdJTkNnu