Around the Web ‘If you consider yourself a serious journalist..’: IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid to anchor Rahul Kanwal The film director from Israel told the India Today TV anchor to call other foreign members of the IFFI jury and ask them for their views on ‘The Kashmir Files’. Scroll Staff An hour ago #EXCLUSIVE | IFFI jury chief #NadavLapid calls #TheKashmirFiles 'cheap cinematic manipulation'. He also explains why he thinks so. (@RahulKanwal) #ITVideoFull video - https://t.co/Ujxzcg8qJ9 pic.twitter.com/LPmGWLFwUN— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir Files TV news