Scroll Eco India: Why native plant species are more reliable to regenerate forests Over four years, Afforestt has regenerated nearly 40 native species in the desert ecosystem of Maruvan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script & Field Producer: Pracheta Sharma | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Production Assistant: Anushree | Director of Photography: Dhiraj Katkade | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india desertification rajasthan