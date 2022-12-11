Viral Video ‘You’re amazing’: Singer Annie Lennox cheers unique choreography for Eurhythmics hit ‘Sweet Dreams’ Annie Lennox was full of praise for Funkanometry, the dancing duo from Canada. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS… Gentlemen..You’re AMAZING!!! Thanks for choosing our song!ps.. Who ARE you???? pic.twitter.com/uQFLUYZ5iI— Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) December 10, 2022 Thanks for the share and kind words @AnnieLennox 🤯❤️ https://t.co/6OWKAwkktp— Funkanometry (@funkanometry) December 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. dance music