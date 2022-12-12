Around the Web Watch: Police officer uses CPR to revive stray kitten found close to death on Hyderabad street Caught on camera in the Moghalpura area of city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago @TelanganaCOPs @hydcitypolice 's under southzone @sho_moghalpura Shivakumar saved a life of Kitten by performing timely CPR . An example of true humanity. @KTRTRS@mahmoodalitrs@SomeshKumarIAS@TelanganaDGP @DonitaJose@Asifyarrkhan @PreetiBiswasTOI @PintodeepakD pic.twitter.com/e0W79T1DYK— Syed Ali (@JournalistnpAli) December 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad police animals