West Bengal: BJP politician attacks block development officer in his office, throws chairs at him
BDO Anuj Sikdar suffered injuries on his head and hand.
A BJP politician in West Bengal was caught on camera throwing chairs at a block development officer in the town of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. The police have launched an investigation against the politician, identified as Subhash Sarkar, a BJP mandal president, reported The Telegraph.
The BDO was later taken to the district hospital for treatment.
According to a report in the Bengali daily, Ei Samay, the incident took place after the postponement of a no-confidence motion in the Trinamool Congress-controlled Danga panchayat un Balurghat district.