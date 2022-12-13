WB : बालुरघाट में नाराज BJP नेता ने BDO पर फेंकी कुर्सियां, BDO हुआ घायल



◆ घटना CCTV में हुई कैद pic.twitter.com/SYXLanr9Gx — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 13, 2022

A BJP politician in West Bengal was caught on camera throwing chairs at a block development officer in the town of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. The police have launched an investigation against the politician, identified as Subhash Sarkar, a BJP mandal president, reported The Telegraph.

The BDO was later taken to the district hospital for treatment.

According to a report in the Bengali daily, Ei Samay, the incident took place after the postponement of a no-confidence motion in the Trinamool Congress-controlled Danga panchayat un Balurghat district.