Viral Video Watch: UK's King Charles III dances with holocaust survivors at a Jewish community centre in London Pre-Hanukkah celebrations in North London. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Friday night and the lights are low …A Dancing King was spotted earlier as King Charles joined the Jewish community at @JW3London in North London as they prepare to celebrate #Chanukah 🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/nhopP7JBLx— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 16, 2022 It's the dancing king! 🕺 As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, King Charles visited @JW3London - a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London. pic.twitter.com/KpCYOHMknP— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 16, 2022