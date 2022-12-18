Viral Video Watch: Passengers chant ‘Sachin, Sachin’ on flight after spotting the cricketer travelling with them Tendulkar said he was unable to greet his co-passengers in the flight to express his gratitude as the ‘seatbelt sign was on’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This happened just now on my flight!Be it on or off the field, the chants of 'Sachin, Sachin!' continue to reverberate in our hearts always! pic.twitter.com/6SgUmINmom— nimnalikhittippani (@TipTopTippani) December 17, 2022 Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now 👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. plane cricket