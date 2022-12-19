Around the Web Watch: Wild scenes of celebrations in Argentina and Lionel Messi-led World Cup triumph Argentina took home its third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 in penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago who has ever celebrated like argentina today? breathtaking pic.twitter.com/6FwUJ6Tkbs— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 19, 2022 It has been a privilege to witness and document such joy today in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/42QRqDR3ty— Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) December 19, 2022 Argentina has united around today’s victory.United they stand, divided they fall.🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZHZq22uOrc— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 19, 2022 A man records a video on his bicycle in central Buenos Aires at the moment that Argentina won the World Cup.Guess he can’t have been very interested in football. pic.twitter.com/mrjYlHHTCJ— Ravi HTF (@raviagrawal3) December 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Sports World Cup Argentina