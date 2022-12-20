Sachin Shenoy was provided with a ticket to travel with his Poodle by @airindiain after following all the procedures for taking a pet. At the last minute, he was denied permission because the Captain didn't want him on the flight. #Listen to his ordeal below. @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/TTsq0gF7WU — Muhammad Wajihulla (@wajihulla) December 17, 2022

A Bengaluru family has accused Air India of not allowing them to fly with their pet dog despite the canine having a boarding pass (video above).



Sachin Shenoy said that he, along with his wife and daughter, were headed for a 12-day vacation to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He said that tickets were booked in advance and they were in “constant touch with the Air India authorities” to ensure smooth travel with their pet, Fluffy.

“Our pet weighs 4.2 kg and with the bag she is hardly 5 kg heavy. As per the rules, she can fly inside the cabin. She got all checks done and was issued a boarding pass,” Shenoy said. “The pilot, Captain Chopra, denied entry to us or that is what was told to us.”

Sir, we love our furry friends as much as you do. Our Bengaluru Airport team had extended all support to ensure your Fluffy could fly with us on board. 1/n — Air India (@airindiain) December 17, 2022

Responding to the allegation, Air India tweeted,“Sir, we love our furry friends as much as you do. Our Bengaluru Airport team had extended all support to ensure your Fluffy could fly with us on board.” The airline also offered an explanation of why the dog was not allowed on board, stating that “commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet.”

This is false information, if this was the case your team would not have given her a boarding pass. We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffy"s travel eligibility and fitness 4 hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies — Sachin Shenoy (@SachinShenoy7) December 17, 2022

Our laid-down Policy for the Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights clearly mentions that "pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight." 3/n — Air India (@airindiain) December 17, 2022

As the protests on social media grew, the airline also offered the family a revalidation of their tickets as a “goodwill gesture”. However, the family declined the offer, saying they were not contacted directly, and that Air India only posted their response on Twitter in response to public outcry.

Since then, all our efforts to offer him revalidated tickets have been declined. We would love Mr. Shenoy and Fluffy to enjoy our hospitality like so many other satisfied guests with pets. For decades, we have been the only airline trusted by millions to fly with their pets. 3/3 — Air India (@airindiain) December 18, 2022