Around the Web Watch: How Lionel Messi's fans in India and Bangladesh celebrated Argentina's World Cup victory Spirits were high among football fans in South Asia, be it in Dhaka or Kozhikode. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is not #BuenosAires but 1000s of kms away in #Kolkata 😊!!! Home to some of the diehard supporters of #Argentina football team celebrating their #WorldCup win! pic.twitter.com/KM8aE8hM2k— Santanu Choudhury (@JournoSantanu) December 18, 2022 #Aizawl erupts in thunderous applause at historic #WorldCup win of #Argentina 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bG0ez8aBDI— sammyvarte 🎙️ (@Sammy_Varte) December 18, 2022 Argentina fans are celebrating the victoryIn Kerala @RoyNemer #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/jE3k8dO37f— Nomadic traveller 🇦🇷 (@hitchhiking00) December 18, 2022 #BuenosAires— Ajay (@ajaytomarasks) December 18, 2022 Listen Argentina, when you're done parading the trophy in Buenos Aires, you need to bring it home to Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/yFeRVxgUQX— Rayhan Uddin (@Ray_Uddin) December 18, 2022 Congratulations team Argentina & Love From Bangladesh #Bangladesh #Argentina #FIFAWorldCup2022 #Messi pic.twitter.com/WEtBVkOTUq— A (@mdaminul291) December 18, 2022 Moment of Argentina winning the WC!This Isn't Buenos aires or cordoba or any other city in Argentina! This is in Dhaka Bangladesh🇧🇩 17000 thousands km away from Argentina but passion for Argentina is immense. We love Argentina like its our own! Viva🇦🇷🇧🇩❤️ pic.twitter.com/leHWAkEoqx— Robiul hossain🇧🇩🇦🇷⭐⭐⭐🇦🇷 (@robiulhossainn) December 19, 2022